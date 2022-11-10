Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $154.88 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

