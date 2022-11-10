Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $63.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

