Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 7,287 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,350,884 shares in the company, valued at $175,938,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.53.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

