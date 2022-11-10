DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.90.

NYSE DASH opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $370,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $370,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,224 shares of company stock worth $8,146,494. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

