Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. 2,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.