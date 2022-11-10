DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.00

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 442206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

