DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.00

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 442206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
