Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $134.95 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -173.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.