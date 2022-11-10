Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

