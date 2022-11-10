Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 32,563 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

