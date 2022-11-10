Duality Advisers LP Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 449.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

