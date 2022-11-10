Duality Advisers LP Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.81 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.