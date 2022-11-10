Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 28.5% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 688.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.