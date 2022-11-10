Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.72 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $6,678,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $438,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CASY opened at $233.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $234.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.
Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores
In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.