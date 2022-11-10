Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.72 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $6,678,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $438,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $233.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $234.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

