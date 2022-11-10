Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 335,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

