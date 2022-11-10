Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 118,601 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,796,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 3.33. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Several analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

