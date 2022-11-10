Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,916,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,541,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.