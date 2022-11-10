Duality Advisers LP Takes $5.93 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 575,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $256.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.