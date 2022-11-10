Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.