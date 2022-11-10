EAC (EAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,832.63

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $205.76 million and approximately $24,832.63 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00325840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001065 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.67728589 USD and is down -9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,581.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.