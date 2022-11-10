Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.