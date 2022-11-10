Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 45,690 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

