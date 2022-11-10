Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 45,690 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Earthstone Energy Stock Performance
ESTE opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy Company Profile
Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.
