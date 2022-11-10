Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Sells $783,000.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 1,368,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,200. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

About Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,346.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 180,128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 53.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 79,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $390,000.

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.