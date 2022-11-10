Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.51. 97,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,777. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

