Edgar Zurcher Sells 2,867 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $202,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Down 3.4 %

PSMT stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $88.30.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

