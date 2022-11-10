Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Edgio has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $298.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Edgio had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgio will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

