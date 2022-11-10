Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.75. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Edgio to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Edgio Stock Down 3.6 %

EGIO opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Edgio has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

