Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.48-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.58.

EIX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,255. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

