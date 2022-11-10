EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Up 0.5%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

