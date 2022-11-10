Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.32 billion.

Eisai Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,173. Eisai has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

Get Eisai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eisai from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.