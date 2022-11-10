Electroneum Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Electroneum has a market cap of $44.15 million and approximately $130,695.11 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006206 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00016167 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,481,494 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.