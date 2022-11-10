Electroneum Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Electroneum has a market cap of $44.15 million and approximately $130,695.11 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006206 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,481,494 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

