Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

