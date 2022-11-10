Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.37.

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $519.32. 10,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,401. Elevance Health has a one year low of $392.40 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.43. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Elevance Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

