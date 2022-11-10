Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELEV. SVB Leerink lowered Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 4.1 %

ELEV opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 968.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

