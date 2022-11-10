Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELEV. SVB Leerink lowered Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Elevation Oncology Trading Down 4.1 %
ELEV opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
