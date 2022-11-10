Elijah Kent Barnes Purchases 3,330 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.