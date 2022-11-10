Elrond Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $43.80 or 0.00267136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $87.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002600 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010355 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.
About Elrond
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,669,223 coins. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
