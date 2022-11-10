Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

EMR opened at $90.12 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

