Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 billion-$21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.64 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.97. 335,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,099. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

