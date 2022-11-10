Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Trading Down 0.2%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 21,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 6.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the second quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

