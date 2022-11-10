Energi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220,951.21 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Energi has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $220,951.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00068182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,360,753 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

