Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.14

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 1245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

In related news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

