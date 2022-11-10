Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in October

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of EGIEY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

See Also

