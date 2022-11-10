Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in October

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Shares of EGIEY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.33.
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
