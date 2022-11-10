Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after buying an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $284.75 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,372 shares of company stock valued at $42,461,796 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

