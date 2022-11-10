EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.01

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.01 and last traded at $122.47, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

