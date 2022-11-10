Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35. The company has a market cap of C$624.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

