Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GMVHF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($22.45) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Entain in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($23.32) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.