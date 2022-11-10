Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Comerica Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.