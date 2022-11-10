Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) versus MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Head to Head Comparison

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -17.06% -21.26% -12.68% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enzo Biochem and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.10%. Given MDxHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enzo Biochem and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $107.07 million 0.99 -$18.26 million ($0.37) -5.89 MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.17 -$29.00 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

