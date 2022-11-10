ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Sells $76,928.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 105,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

ePlus Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 62.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

