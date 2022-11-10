ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Sells $76,928.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ PLUS traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 105,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
