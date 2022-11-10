EQB Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

EQB Stock Up 12.2 %

EQB opened at C$50.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.77. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.21.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 9.8699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.33.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

