Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,737 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.